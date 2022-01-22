Eagle Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 16,179 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,175,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 2nd quarter valued at about $836,581,000. AKO Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at about $718,796,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,812,878 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $911,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,770 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,279,859 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,619,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,098 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,025,000. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACN stock opened at $335.63 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $376.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $348.40. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $241.73 and a fifty-two week high of $417.37. The firm has a market cap of $212.17 billion, a PE ratio of 34.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.16.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.15. Accenture had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.37%.

ACN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $391.00 to $443.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $384.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.76.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.42, for a total transaction of $2,208,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,797 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.47, for a total transaction of $640,576.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,300 shares of company stock valued at $11,803,727. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

