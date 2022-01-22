Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $3.17 Million Stock Position in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,854 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $3,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in XPO Logistics by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,285,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $738,964,000 after purchasing an additional 88,777 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in XPO Logistics by 15.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,934,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,249,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,027 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in XPO Logistics by 25.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,782,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $529,177,000 after purchasing an additional 774,370 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in XPO Logistics by 2.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,156,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $441,508,000 after purchasing an additional 80,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in XPO Logistics by 1.1% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,827,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $255,630,000 after buying an additional 20,575 shares in the last quarter. 73.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XPO Logistics stock opened at $66.62 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.08. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.24 and a 52 week high of $90.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 26.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total value of $238,770,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 17.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered XPO Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $97.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Susquehanna cut their target price on XPO Logistics from $161.00 to $101.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on XPO Logistics from $161.00 to $101.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Benchmark started coverage on XPO Logistics in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, XPO Logistics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.54.

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

