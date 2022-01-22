Eagle Asset Management Inc. Purchases 3,471 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 23.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,471 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $4,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of Nordson by 136.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordson in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Nordson by 184.2% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nordson in the 3rd quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Nordson by 187.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordson alerts:

NDSN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Nordson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Nordson from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nordson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $281.75.

Shares of NDSN stock opened at $231.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $254.40 and its 200-day moving average is $243.57. The stock has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.95. Nordson Co. has a 52-week low of $178.60 and a 52-week high of $272.28.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $599.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.43 million. Nordson had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 22.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.36%.

About Nordson

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

Recommended Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.