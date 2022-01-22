Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 101,986 Shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 180,017 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 101,986 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group were worth $3,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 799.5% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,769 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 185.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 3,040 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 3,441.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 8,260 shares during the period. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RUTH shares. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $26.50 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.60.

Shares of RUTH stock opened at $18.30 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.19 and a 200-day moving average of $19.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.45 and a 12-month high of $28.73. The company has a market capitalization of $628.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.32.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $104.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.46 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 24.51%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Profile

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand.

