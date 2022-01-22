Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 65 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $2,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 2.4% in the third quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 13,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 21.7% in the third quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 26.1% in the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 6,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

In other HCA Healthcare news, CEO Samuel N. Hazen sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.72, for a total transaction of $12,586,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 22,198 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.23, for a total transaction of $5,754,387.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 93,618 shares of company stock valued at $23,666,274. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $273.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $268.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.53.

Shares of HCA opened at $237.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $245.81. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.43 and a twelve month high of $269.75.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.47. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 257.41%. The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

