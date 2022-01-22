Eagle Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,545 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 561 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Gentex were worth $2,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gentex in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Gentex by 308.2% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,249 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Gentex by 125.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,405 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gentex by 30.8% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,808 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gentex by 65.8% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Gentex alerts:

Shares of GNTX stock opened at $32.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.99. Gentex Co. has a 1-year low of $30.40 and a 1-year high of $37.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.95.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). Gentex had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 22.81%. The business had revenue of $399.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.91%.

Several research firms have recently commented on GNTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Gentex from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.65.

In other Gentex news, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 9,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $316,106.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary F. Goode sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total value of $278,538.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,224 shares of company stock worth $1,069,470 in the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Gentex

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

Featured Article: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.