Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Boosts Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,554 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,654 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,271,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,326 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,251,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,076,000 after purchasing an additional 221,653 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2,154.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,071,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,091,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935,182 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,459,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,980,000 after purchasing an additional 373,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,349,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,416,000 after purchasing an additional 163,237 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS FLOT opened at $50.71 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.69 and a 200 day moving average of $50.75. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $51.10.

