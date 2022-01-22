Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Boosts Stock Position in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) by 19.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SXT. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 178.6% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 527 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 757 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sensient Technologies alerts:

Sensient Technologies stock opened at $89.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 32.38 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 3.29. Sensient Technologies Co. has a one year low of $69.96 and a one year high of $106.32.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sensient Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

Sensient Technologies Corp. engages in the manufacture of colors, flavors, and fragrances. It operates through the following segments: Flavors and Fragrances Group; Color Group; and Asia Pacific Group segments. The Flavors and Fragrances segment includes beverage flavors, bionutrients, savory flavors, sweet flavors, natural ingredients, and fragrance compounds and ingredients.

Read More: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Sensient Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensient Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.