Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Decreases Holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. decreased its position in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 43.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,260 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VIAC. FMR LLC lifted its position in ViacomCBS by 262.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,200,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,262,000 after acquiring an additional 4,489,938 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 73.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,476,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,546,000 after buying an additional 4,440,190 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 6.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,235,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,903,455,000 after buying an additional 3,789,299 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 301.0% in the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,967,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,110,000 after buying an additional 2,227,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 46.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,865,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,115,000 after buying an additional 1,867,148 shares during the last quarter. 62.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VIAC opened at $31.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.12. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.29 and a 52-week high of $101.97. The firm has a market cap of $20.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ViacomCBS news, CEO Robert M. Bakish purchased 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.92 per share, with a total value of $502,880.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Shari Redstone bought 27,525 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.30 per share, for a total transaction of $999,157.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $80.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

ViacomCBS Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

