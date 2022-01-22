Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $212,000 Position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,630 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EWZ. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 9.8% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 57,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,849 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,797,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,882,000 after buying an additional 773,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 4,343 shares during the last quarter.

EWZ stock opened at $29.92 on Friday. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 1-year low of $26.47 and a 1-year high of $42.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.65.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

