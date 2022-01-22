Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $372,000 Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,216 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,230.8% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 909.8% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 36,039 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $67,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $161.73 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $165.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.79. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $134.89 and a one year high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

