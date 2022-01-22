Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Lowers Stock Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lessened its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,831 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,894 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Amphenol by 7.7% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 100,924 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,391,000 after buying an additional 7,240 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 6.9% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 251,998 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $18,454,000 after purchasing an additional 16,222 shares during the period. Bessemer Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 47.5% in the third quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 22,298 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 7,178 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 5.9% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 284,985 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $20,869,000 after purchasing an additional 15,958 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,192,000. 94.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE APH opened at $77.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.07 billion, a PE ratio of 32.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.24. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.58 and a fifty-two week high of $88.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 14.43%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is a positive change from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.68%.

In other Amphenol news, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 54,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total transaction of $4,632,244.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William J. Doherty sold 165,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $13,889,066.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 985,600 shares of company stock worth $81,038,736 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen lowered shares of Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amphenol presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.95.

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

