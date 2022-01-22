Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Makes New $875,000 Investment in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Futu during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Futu in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Futu in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Futu in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Futu in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. 22.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Futu alerts:

FUTU has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Futu from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Futu from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Futu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. CLSA started coverage on shares of Futu in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Futu from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $156.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Futu has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.21.

Shares of FUTU opened at $45.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.91. Futu Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $34.11 and a 1-year high of $204.25.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.90 by ($2.76). The company had revenue of $222.36 million for the quarter. Futu had a net margin of 42.45% and a return on equity of 18.91%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Futu Holdings Limited will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Futu

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

Read More: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Futu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Futu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.