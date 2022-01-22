Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Purchases 6,654 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 96.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,554 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,654 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FLOT. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 12.9% during the third quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 757,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,536,000 after acquiring an additional 86,846 shares during the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $3,255,000. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 51,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330 shares during the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 276.5% during the third quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 631,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,062,000 after purchasing an additional 463,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 127,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,465,000 after purchasing an additional 7,729 shares during the last quarter.

FLOT stock opened at $50.71 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $51.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.75.

