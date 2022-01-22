Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Purchases New Stake in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in DigitalOcean by 250.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,132,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237,510 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in DigitalOcean by 70.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,456,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,973,000 after acquiring an additional 600,653 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in DigitalOcean by 27.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,427,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,330,000 after acquiring an additional 307,255 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in DigitalOcean by 35.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,358,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,485,000 after buying an additional 353,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in DigitalOcean by 36.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 840,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,229,000 after buying an additional 225,196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DigitalOcean stock opened at $52.58 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.91. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.35 and a 52-week high of $133.40.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $111.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DigitalOcean news, Director Amy Butte sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total transaction of $379,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 4,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.27, for a total value of $473,060.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,792 shares of company stock worth $12,410,621 in the last ninety days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DOCN shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on DigitalOcean from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on DigitalOcean from $60.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. raised their price target on DigitalOcean from $65.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on DigitalOcean from $120.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised DigitalOcean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DigitalOcean presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.27.

DigitalOcean Profile

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

