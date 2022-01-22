Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Raises Stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) by 300.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AUPH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 14,946 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 5,092 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 182,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 59,959 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 490.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 11,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AUPH opened at $16.26 on Friday. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $33.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.44 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.79.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.06). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 215.58% and a negative return on equity of 44.22%. The firm had revenue of $14.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AUPH shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Bloom Burton started coverage on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.83.

In other Aurinia Pharmaceuticals news, Director Jill Leversage purchased 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.04 per share, with a total value of $32,064.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Neil Solomons sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.64, for a total value of $1,423,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 265,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,960,200. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

