Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Reduces Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 42.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,474 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWP. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $601,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 22.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 186.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 334,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,865,000 after buying an additional 217,524 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.7% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWP opened at $97.06 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.31 and a fifty-two week high of $123.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.52.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Featured Story: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.