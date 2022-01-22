Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Sells 1,417 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,363 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,417 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in CoStar Group by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in CoStar Group by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 67,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,784,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 62,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,413,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 11,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. 93.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director John W. Hill sold 9,235 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.97, for a total value of $803,167.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Laura Cox Kaplan sold 4,040 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total value of $336,491.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,360 shares of company stock valued at $1,146,606. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.86.

Shares of CoStar Group stock opened at $70.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.40, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.99. The company has a current ratio of 12.18, a quick ratio of 12.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.58 and a 12-month high of $101.05.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. CoStar Group had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The company had revenue of $499.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.97 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

