Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Sells 2,385 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,385 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SHV opened at $110.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.41 and a 200-day moving average of $110.45. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $110.14 and a 52-week high of $110.54.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Further Reading: Why are percentage decliners important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.