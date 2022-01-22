Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Trims Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. trimmed its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 170 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 82.4% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 31 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 210.0% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 31 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 48 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,546.57, for a total transaction of $12,372,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 8,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,536.29, for a total transaction of $13,719,069.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,826 shares of company stock valued at $38,251,715 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,455.00 to $1,531.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,552.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Shares of MTD opened at $1,458.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.52 billion, a PE ratio of 45.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,563.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,515.12. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,033.40 and a 1-year high of $1,714.75.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.28 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $951.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.63 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 369.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 33.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

Featured Article: How to invest in a bear market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.