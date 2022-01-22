Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Price Target Lowered to $132.00 at SVB Leerink

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its target price cut by SVB Leerink from $135.00 to $132.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

EW has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $131.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $123.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $125.15.

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $112.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.94, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.10. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1 year low of $78.44 and a 1 year high of $131.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $119.47 and a 200-day moving average of $116.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 29.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total value of $3,902,745.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nicholas J. Valeriani purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $112.23 per share, for a total transaction of $168,345.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 167,160 shares of company stock worth $20,126,910. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,033,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,003,965,000 after acquiring an additional 172,681 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,002,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,071,700,000 after buying an additional 1,115,719 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 13,550,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,534,043,000 after buying an additional 113,882 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,582,581 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,194,730,000 after buying an additional 358,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,536,198 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $780,524,000 after buying an additional 2,358,602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

