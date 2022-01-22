eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Shares Gap Up to $22.43

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $22.43, but opened at $23.65. eHealth shares last traded at $23.78, with a volume of 1,342 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EHTH. Barclays lowered eHealth from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on eHealth from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Craig Hallum lowered eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered eHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on eHealth from $62.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.60.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.94. The firm has a market cap of $584.23 million, a PE ratio of -23.81 and a beta of -0.11.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported ($1.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.69). eHealth had a negative return on equity of 1.28% and a negative net margin of 2.10%. The business had revenue of $63.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that eHealth, Inc. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Dale B. Wolf bought 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.97 per share, for a total transaction of $719,280.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Francis S. Soistman, Jr. bought 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.19 per share, with a total value of $160,545.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 47,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,300,785. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EHTH. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in eHealth by 205.0% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in eHealth during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in eHealth during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of eHealth by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of eHealth in the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. 93.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

