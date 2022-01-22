Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Shares Sold by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. lowered its holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 122,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,769,893 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $3,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ELAN. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,195,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 42,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 105.8% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 23,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 11,950 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 71,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 18,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 49.7% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 911,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,062,000 after buying an additional 302,351 shares during the period. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ELAN opened at $26.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.83. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 52 week low of $26.23 and a 52 week high of $37.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 5.79% and a negative net margin of 14.56%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director R David Hoover purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.79 per share, with a total value of $158,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.25.

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

