Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) Given “Buy” Rating at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) in a report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a C$20.00 price target on the stock.

ELD has been the subject of several other research reports. CSFB set a C$9.50 target price on Eldorado Gold and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold to C$17.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a C$10.00 price target on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a C$9.50 price target on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$13.86.

ELD opened at C$11.59 on Wednesday. Eldorado Gold has a 12 month low of C$9.52 and a 12 month high of C$17.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$11.76 and a 200 day moving average of C$11.43. The firm has a market cap of C$2.12 billion and a P/E ratio of -19.51. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.12.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$300.24 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Eldorado Gold will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Sylvain Lehoux sold 3,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.03, for a total value of C$40,108.02.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

