Electric Power Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EPWDF) Short Interest Update

Electric Power Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EPWDF) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 226,500 shares, a decline of 22.0% from the December 15th total of 290,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:EPWDF opened at $12.55 on Friday. Electric Power Development has a 12 month low of $12.55 and a 12 month high of $16.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.63 and its 200 day moving average is $13.94.

About Electric Power Development

Electric Power Development Co, Ltd. supplies hydroelectric and thermal power. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power, Electric Power-related Business, Overseas, and Others. The Electric Power segment deals with electric power and wind power plant businesses. The Electric Power-related Business segment offers design, installation, maintenance, and repair of electrical power equipment, as well as operation of welfare facilities, provision of computer services, and manufacture of biomass fuel.

