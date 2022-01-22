Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Elevation Oncology Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of precision medicines for patients with genomically defined cancers. Elevation Oncology Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on Elevation Oncology in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.31.

NASDAQ:ELEV opened at $5.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.46. Elevation Oncology has a 52-week low of $4.15 and a 52-week high of $16.22.

Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.15). On average, research analysts predict that Elevation Oncology will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. venBio Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevation Oncology in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,393,000. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Elevation Oncology in the second quarter valued at approximately $21,580,000. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevation Oncology in the second quarter valued at approximately $18,205,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Elevation Oncology by 18.3% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,220,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,380,000 after buying an additional 188,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samsara BioCapital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevation Oncology in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,650,000. 68.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Elevation Oncology

Elevation Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in genomically-defined patient populations in the United States. Its lead program is the seribantumab, an anti-HER3 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II CRESTONE trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors harboring a neuregulin-1 fusion.

