Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Receives $104.36 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $105.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EMR. Mizuho began coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $104.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

EMR opened at $93.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.82. Emerson Electric has a 12-month low of $78.33 and a 12-month high of $105.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.52.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.93%.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

