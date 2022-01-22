EMIS Group (LON:EMIS) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1,314.51

Shares of EMIS Group plc (LON:EMIS) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,314.51 ($17.94) and traded as low as GBX 1,300 ($17.74). EMIS Group shares last traded at GBX 1,310 ($17.87), with a volume of 93,797 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of £829.37 million and a PE ratio of 28.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,291.76 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,314.51.

In other news, insider Peter Southby purchased 35 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,356 ($18.50) per share, for a total transaction of £474.60 ($647.56). Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 70 shares of company stock worth $92,672.

EMIS Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides connected healthcare software and systems for healthcare professionals in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, EMIS Health and EMIS Enterprise. The EMIS Health segment supplies integrated care technology to national health service markets, including primary, community, acute, and social care.

