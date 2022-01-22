Empire (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) Given New C$49.00 Price Target at CIBC

Empire (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) had its price target lifted by CIBC from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on EMLAF. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Empire from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$45.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. TD Securities raised shares of Empire from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Shares of EMLAF opened at $29.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.00 and a 200 day moving average of $30.87. Empire has a twelve month low of $27.74 and a twelve month high of $34.90.

Empire Co Ltd. engages in the food retailing and corporate investment activities. It operates through the Food Retailing, and Investments & Other Operations segments. The Food Retailing Segment involves in the distribution of food products in Canada. The Investments & Other Operations segment consist equity accounted interest in Crombie REIT, and Genstar.

