Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Downgraded to Hold at Tudor Pickering & Holt

Tudor Pickering & Holt lowered shares of Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$53.00 price objective on the stock.

ENB has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Enbridge to a hold rating and set a C$56.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 25th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$54.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$53.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enbridge presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$55.26.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge stock opened at C$51.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$104.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.08. Enbridge has a fifty-two week low of C$42.78 and a fifty-two week high of C$54.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$49.72 and its 200-day moving average price is C$50.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.97, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$11.47 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Enbridge will post 3.0800001 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.73%.

In related news, Senior Officer Byron Craig Neiles sold 3,845 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$47.73, for a total value of C$183,521.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,997,704.07. Also, Director Albert Monaco sold 5,273 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$48.12, for a total transaction of C$253,736.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 947,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$45,604,238.28. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,828 shares of company stock valued at $567,691.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.