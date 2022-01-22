Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Energizer (NYSE:ENR) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Energizer from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energizer from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.44.

Shares of NYSE:ENR opened at $38.93 on Tuesday. Energizer has a 52 week low of $36.14 and a 52 week high of $52.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.47.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $766.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.29 million. Energizer had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 74.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Energizer will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.69%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Energizer by 159.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 12,168 shares during the period. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Energizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Energizer by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 109,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,383,000 after purchasing an additional 34,633 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Energizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Energizer by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc is a global producer of household products, such as batteries, auto care, and portable lights. It engages in manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of household and specialty batteries; automotive appearance, performance, refrigerant, and freshener products; and portable lights.

