Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Energy Transfer LP owns and operates diversified portfolios of energy assets primarily in the United States. The company is a publicly traded limited partnership with core operations which include complementary natural gas midstream, intrastate and interstate transportation and storage assets; crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined product transportation and terminalling assets; NGL fractionation and various acquisition and marketing assets. Energy Transfer LP, formerly known as Energy Transfer Equity L.P., is based in Dallas, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.14.

NYSE:ET opened at $9.17 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.31. Energy Transfer has a fifty-two week low of $6.24 and a fifty-two week high of $11.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $29.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 2.28.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The business had revenue of $16.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Energy Transfer will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Energy Transfer news, COO Matthew S. Ramsey bought 33,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.45 per share, for a total transaction of $250,029.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst bought 67,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.45 per share, for a total transaction of $500,051.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 16,290,367 shares of company stock worth $121,363,234. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Progeny 3 Inc. raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 75,372 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 11,582 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,515 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 17,955 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 13,503 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.37% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

