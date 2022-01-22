Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI) Upgraded to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $10.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $21.00.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eneti from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Fearnley Fonds began coverage on Eneti in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Eneti from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Eneti from $28.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on Eneti from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eneti has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.80.

Get Eneti alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NETI opened at $7.29 on Friday. Eneti has a 12-month low of $6.26 and a 12-month high of $24.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.66. The company has a market capitalization of $81.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 18.43, a quick ratio of 18.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.47). Eneti had a negative net margin of 226.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.15) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Eneti will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Eneti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.11%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NETI. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Eneti in the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eneti by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 8,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Eneti in the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Eneti in the 2nd quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Eneti by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares during the period.

Eneti Company Profile

Eneti, Inc engages in the provision of international shipping services. It operates the latest generation of new building dry bulk carriers with fuel-efficient specifications. Its vessels transports a broad range of major and minor bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers, along worldwide shipping routes.

See Also: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Eneti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eneti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.