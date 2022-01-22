Entain (LON:ENT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Entain (LON:ENT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

ENT has been the topic of several other reports. Peel Hunt upgraded Entain to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($31.38) price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Entain from GBX 2,370 ($32.34) to GBX 2,400 ($32.75) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,400 ($32.75) target price on shares of Entain in a research note on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,149.11 ($29.32).

Shares of LON:ENT opened at GBX 1,635 ($22.31) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.78. Entain has a 52-week low of GBX 1,191.50 ($16.26) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,500 ($34.11). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,716.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,870.48. The company has a market capitalization of £9.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 70.26.

In related news, insider Stella David bought 3,652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,053 ($28.01) per share, for a total transaction of £74,975.56 ($102,299.85). Also, insider Rob Wood sold 12,967 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,031 ($27.71), for a total value of £263,359.77 ($359,339.30).

Entain Company Profile

Entain PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sports-betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Online, UK Retail, European Retail, and Other segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; online and multi-channel betting services under the Ladbrokes brand; street and online betting under the Coral brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker under the Sportingbet brand; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand; peer-to-peer sports betting exchange under the Betdaq brand; Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brand.

