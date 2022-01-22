Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 288,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 709 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.14% of Entergy worth $28,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy in the second quarter valued at $412,419,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Entergy by 94.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,747,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $377,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821,938 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Entergy by 42.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,289,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $427,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,665 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in Entergy by 42.1% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,426,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $241,028,000 after acquiring an additional 718,857 shares during the period. Finally, Teilinger Capital Ltd. grew its position in Entergy by 1,688.4% during the second quarter. Teilinger Capital Ltd. now owns 722,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,696,000 after acquiring an additional 682,100 shares during the period. 89.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Entergy alerts:

In related news, insider Laura R. Landreaux sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total value of $47,587.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ETR shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Entergy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Vertical Research downgraded Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Entergy from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Entergy from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Entergy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.17.

Shares of Entergy stock opened at $109.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 0.63. Entergy Co. has a twelve month low of $85.78 and a twelve month high of $115.01.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 11.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. This is a positive change from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is 65.27%.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

Featured Article: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.