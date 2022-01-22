Enterprise Associates 14 New Sells 6,295 Shares of IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA) Stock

IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA) major shareholder Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 6,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total transaction of $11,393.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Enterprise Associates 14 New also recently made the following trade(s):

Get IMARA alerts:

On Tuesday, January 18th, Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 6,848 shares of IMARA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.89, for a total transaction of $12,942.72.

On Friday, January 14th, Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 9,707 shares of IMARA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.91, for a total transaction of $18,540.37.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 4,634 shares of IMARA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total transaction of $9,360.68.

On Monday, January 10th, Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 1,751 shares of IMARA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total transaction of $3,502.00.

On Friday, January 7th, Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 14,600 shares of IMARA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.08, for a total transaction of $30,368.00.

On Wednesday, January 5th, Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 8,200 shares of IMARA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total transaction of $18,450.00.

On Monday, January 3rd, Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 44,665 shares of IMARA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total transaction of $104,516.10.

On Wednesday, December 29th, Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 15,196 shares of IMARA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.30, for a total transaction of $34,950.80.

On Monday, December 27th, Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 27,651 shares of IMARA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total transaction of $66,915.42.

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 20,109 shares of IMARA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total transaction of $46,652.88.

NASDAQ:IMRA opened at $1.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 2.89. IMARA Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.64 and a 12 month high of $14.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.98.

IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.36. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.72) earnings per share. Analysts expect that IMARA Inc. will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of IMARA during the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of IMARA during the third quarter worth approximately $1,063,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of IMARA during the third quarter worth approximately $1,018,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of IMARA during the third quarter worth approximately $1,224,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IMARA by 197.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 103,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 68,940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IMRA shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of IMARA from $12.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IMARA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of IMARA in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

IMARA Company Profile

IMARA Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with rare genetic disorders of hemoglobin. It develops IMR-687, an oral, once-a-day therapeutic that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Further Reading: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for IMARA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMARA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.