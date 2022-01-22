Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Fluence Energy Inc’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FLNC)

Fluence Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FLNC) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Fluence Energy in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 18th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst T. Curran now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.36) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.25). Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Fluence Energy’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.85) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Fluence Energy in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Fluence Energy in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Seaport Research Partners started coverage on Fluence Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on Fluence Energy in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Fluence Energy in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

FLNC opened at $20.13 on Friday. Fluence Energy has a 1 year low of $19.46 and a 1 year high of $39.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.44.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $163.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.60 million. Fluence Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Fluence Energy Company Profile

Fluence Energy Inc is a provider of energy storage products and services and digital applications for renewables and storage. Fluence Energy Inc is based in ARLINGTON, Va.

