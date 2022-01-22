Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Washington Federal, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Washington Federal in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 19th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Washington Federal’s FY2022 earnings at $3.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.25 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on WAFD. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Washington Federal from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Washington Federal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st.

Shares of WAFD opened at $34.80 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Washington Federal has a 12 month low of $25.95 and a 12 month high of $38.06. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 0.86.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The bank reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 29.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WAFD. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Washington Federal by 67.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 72,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 29,112 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 13.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,015 shares of the bank’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 5.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,363 shares of the bank’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 50.7% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,873 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 1,474.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 817,304 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,974,000 after purchasing an additional 765,399 shares during the last quarter. 80.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Kelley sold 17,000 shares of Washington Federal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total transaction of $630,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.38%.

Washington Federal Company Profile

Washington Federal, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, insurance, banking, financial products and services. The firm operates through the following segments: commercial loans; and consumer loans. The commercial loans segment is dis-aggregated into five classes: multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, and land acquisition and development.

