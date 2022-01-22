Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) will report $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Equity LifeStyle Properties’ earnings. Equity LifeStyle Properties reported earnings of $0.57 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties will report full-year earnings of $2.51 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.73 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Equity LifeStyle Properties.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ELS. Citigroup lowered Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.22.

Equity LifeStyle Properties stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,024,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,934. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.59. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 12 month low of $58.27 and a 12 month high of $88.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.3625 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.11%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,427,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,815,189,000 after buying an additional 121,998 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 18.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,413,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,071,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226,950 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,207,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $538,145,000 after acquiring an additional 208,199 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 58.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,545,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $486,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417,572 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,371,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,148,000 after acquiring an additional 39,446 shares during the period. 89.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

