Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,807,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,408 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.48% of Equity Residential worth $146,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 1.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,577,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,040,759,000 after acquiring an additional 525,049 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 17.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,219,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,710,893,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280,077 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,351,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,656,703,000 after acquiring an additional 224,796 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 31.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,631,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $818,599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,878,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $528,336,000 after acquiring an additional 154,717 shares during the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $87.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $88.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.22.

EQR opened at $88.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.23, a P/E/G ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.21 and its 200-day moving average is $85.07. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $60.37 and a 52-week high of $93.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $623.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.14 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 43.53% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.46%.

In other Equity Residential news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 10,026 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total value of $882,388.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 39,674 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $3,491,312.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 167,641 shares of company stock valued at $14,729,008. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

