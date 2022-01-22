Essex Financial Services Inc. Has $20 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,087 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 2.3% of Essex Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $19,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,727,219 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $112,586,869,000 after acquiring an additional 112,965 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,173,783 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $55,640,401,000 after buying an additional 338,793 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,963,398 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $54,916,643,000 after buying an additional 89,867 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,446,833 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $53,139,577,000 after buying an additional 135,223 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,749,351 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $23,148,269,000 after buying an additional 146,139 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

AMZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,950.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,130.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,700.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,900.00 to $3,840.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Thirty-nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,207.05.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $2,852.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,841.41 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,395.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3,414.57.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The company had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $12.37 EPS. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total value of $166,085,361.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,460.00, for a total transaction of $117,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,314 shares of company stock worth $292,824,570. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Featured Story: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.