European Biotech Acquisition (NASDAQ:EBACU) Stock Price Up 0.2%

European Biotech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EBACU)’s stock price rose 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.92 and last traded at $9.92. Approximately 1,008 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 1,201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.90.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.92.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its position in European Biotech Acquisition by 13.7% during the second quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 65,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in European Biotech Acquisition by 20.2% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 73,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 12,330 shares during the period. Wealthspring Capital LLC increased its position in European Biotech Acquisition by 73.7% during the third quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 94,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 40,253 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in European Biotech Acquisition by 180.4% during the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 115,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 74,570 shares during the period. Finally, Vivaldi Asset Management LLC bought a new position in European Biotech Acquisition during the second quarter worth $2,098,000.

European Biotech Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on identifying opportunities in the life sciences industry in Europe. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

