Evercore ISI Trims Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Target Price to $40.00

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its price target lowered by Evercore ISI from $72.00 to $40.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an inline rating on the stock.

PTON has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $65.00 to $30.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, raised their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $77.06.

NASDAQ:PTON opened at $27.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.96. Peloton Interactive has a 52 week low of $23.25 and a 52 week high of $166.57. The firm has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.59 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.19.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.10). Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 15.59% and a negative return on equity of 35.32%. The firm had revenue of $805.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Peloton Interactive’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive will post -2.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider X Cycle L.P. Tcv acquired 641,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,514,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President William Lynch sold 2,268 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total transaction of $120,498.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,801 shares of company stock valued at $2,198,461 in the last quarter. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTON. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 46,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,749,000 after acquiring an additional 6,449 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Peloton Interactive by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,327,000 after purchasing an additional 12,581 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Peloton Interactive by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the 2nd quarter valued at $274,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Peloton Interactive by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 833,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,414,000 after purchasing an additional 172,936 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

