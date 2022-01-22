EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.43.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EverQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James lowered their price target on EverQuote from $41.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. lowered their price target on EverQuote from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut EverQuote from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on EverQuote from $45.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of EVER traded down $0.34 on Friday, reaching $15.00. 227,764 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,986. The firm has a market cap of $443.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.41 and a beta of 1.16. EverQuote has a 12 month low of $11.73 and a 12 month high of $54.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.85.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $107.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.40 million. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 3.56% and a negative return on equity of 18.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EverQuote will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other EverQuote news, EVP Darryl Auguste sold 959 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total value of $29,048.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Blundin purchased 68,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.25 per share, with a total value of $908,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 415,799 shares of company stock valued at $5,953,092 and sold 20,142 shares valued at $319,851. Corporate insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EverQuote during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 1,180.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 217.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 460.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 42.3% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.34% of the company’s stock.

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

