EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) Shares Sold by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership decreased its holdings in shares of EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,358,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,569,050 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in EVO Payments were worth $32,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,613,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,574,000 after acquiring an additional 26,379 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in EVO Payments by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,019,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,498,000 after buying an additional 829,053 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in EVO Payments by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,990,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,137,000 after buying an additional 16,225 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in EVO Payments by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,616,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,837,000 after buying an additional 115,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in EVO Payments by 1,773.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,613,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,771,000 after buying an additional 1,527,788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVOP opened at $23.16 on Friday. EVO Payments, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.07 and a fifty-two week high of $31.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.63. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -257.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.65.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. EVO Payments had a net margin of 1.22% and a negative return on equity of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $135.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that EVO Payments, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EVOP shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of EVO Payments from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet raised shares of EVO Payments from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Northcoast Research raised shares of EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EVO Payments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.67.

EVO Payments, Inc is a holding company, which provides payments technology and services. It offers payment and commerce solutions. The firm operates through the Americas and Europe geographical segments. The Americas segment is composed of the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The Europe segment includes operations in the Czech Republic, Germany, Ireland, Poland, Spain, and the United Kingdom, as well as supporting merchants in France, Austria, Italy, the Nordics, and other Central and Eastern European.

