Evotec (ETR:EVT) Given a €51.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Evotec (ETR:EVT) has been given a €51.00 ($57.95) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 42.34% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on EVT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €39.00 ($44.32) price target on Evotec in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Warburg Research set a €47.00 ($53.41) price target on Evotec in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.00 ($62.50) price target on Evotec in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley set a €53.00 ($60.23) price objective on Evotec in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €50.00 ($56.82) target price on Evotec in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Evotec alerts:

Shares of Evotec stock opened at €35.83 ($40.72) on Thursday. Evotec has a 52-week low of €27.80 ($31.59) and a 52-week high of €45.83 ($52.08). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €40.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is €40.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.43, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Evotec SE provides drug discovery and development solutions to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic institutions, foundations, and not-for-profit organizations worldwide. The company's EVT Execute segment offers drug discovery services, such as target identification and validation, hit identification, sample management, chemistry, drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics, research informatics and in silico drug discovery, proteomics and metabolomics, bio-reagents, in vitro biology, in vivo pharmacology, biomarkers, and antibody discovery; INDiGO, a program for accelerating drug development; integrated chemistry, manufacturing, and control services; integrated drug discovery services; and integrated pre-clinical development services.

Featured Story: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Evotec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evotec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.