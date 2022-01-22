Excellon Resources (NYSE:EXN) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Excellon Resources (NYSE:EXN) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Excellon Resources, Inc. is a mineral resource company. It principally produces silver, lead and zinc. Excellon Resources, Inc. is based in Toronto, Canada. “

Separately, Pi Financial cut Excellon Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE:EXN opened at $0.77 on Wednesday. Excellon Resources has a 12 month low of $0.71 and a 12 month high of $3.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.36.

Excellon Resources (NYSE:EXN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.17). Excellon Resources had a negative return on equity of 28.63% and a negative net margin of 112.36%. The firm had revenue of $9.15 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Excellon Resources will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Excellon Resources stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Excellon Resources Inc. (NYSE:EXN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 36,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Excellon Resources as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Excellon Resources, Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses Platosa Mine property. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

