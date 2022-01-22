Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Director Michael J. Ancius Acquires 730 Shares

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.18 per share, with a total value of $41,741.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

FAST stock opened at $56.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.06. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $43.37 and a 1 year high of $64.75.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 15.25%. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 1st. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.26%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 141.0% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 136.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. 77.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FAST shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Fastenal from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Fastenal from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Fastenal from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.83.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

