Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 11.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on FAST. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.83.

Shares of Fastenal stock opened at $56.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 4.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.32 and a 200 day moving average of $57.06. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $43.37 and a fifty-two week high of $64.75.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 31.32%. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP John Lewis Soderberg sold 6,428 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total value of $381,566.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James C. Jansen sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total transaction of $1,550,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,058 shares of company stock worth $2,349,690 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 18,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares during the period. 77.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

