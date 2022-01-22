FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Shares Acquired by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) by 27.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in FB Financial were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in FB Financial by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,397,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,431,000 after purchasing an additional 204,687 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in FB Financial by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,230,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,225,000 after acquiring an additional 176,926 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in FB Financial by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,479,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,205,000 after acquiring an additional 185,880 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in FB Financial by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,408,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,576,000 after acquiring an additional 148,593 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in FB Financial by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,374,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,286,000 after acquiring an additional 214,319 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

FBK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens boosted their price target on FB Financial from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on FB Financial from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.40.

FBK opened at $42.67 on Friday. FB Financial Co. has a one year low of $34.99 and a one year high of $49.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.48 and its 200-day moving average is $42.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.14.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. FB Financial had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 31.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Research analysts expect that FB Financial Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.11%.

FB Financial Company Profile

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees.

